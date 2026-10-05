Chesapeake Music Community Performance: Synchrony Quartet at Talbot County Free Library
Chesapeake Music Community Performance: Synchrony Quartet at Talbot County Free Library
From the concert stage to your local public library, Synchrony Quartet brings world-class chamber music to your community! From family-friendly hits to beloved jazz standards and hidden gems of the classical repertoire, join Synchrony on a musical journey that reimagines the chamber music experience through the unique and versatile sound of the saxophone quartet.
Talbot County Free Library
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Chesapeake Music
410-819-0380
info@chesapeakemusic.org
Artist Group Info
Synchrony Quartet
Talbot County Free Library
100 W. Dover StreetEaston, Maryland 21601