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Chesapeake Music Community Performance: Synchrony Quartet at Talbot County Free Library

Chesapeake Music Community Performance: Synchrony Quartet at Talbot County Free Library

From the concert stage to your local public library, Synchrony Quartet brings world-class chamber music to your community! From family-friendly hits to beloved jazz standards and hidden gems of the classical repertoire, join Synchrony on a musical journey that reimagines the chamber music experience through the unique and versatile sound of the saxophone quartet.

Talbot County Free Library
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Chesapeake Music
410-819-0380
info@chesapeakemusic.org
www.chesapeakemusic.org

Artist Group Info

Synchrony Quartet
https://synchronyquartet.org
Talbot County Free Library
100 W. Dover Street
Easton, Maryland 21601