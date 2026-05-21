Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival | Music of Four Nations

Chesapeake Music presents its 41st Annual Chamber Music Festival!

Enjoy Mozart’s Violin Sonata in E Minor, universally regarded as one of his finest chamber music works. Delight in Villa-Lobos’ Jet Whistle, a piece combining the diverse influences of Brazilian folk music, his immersion in Parisian modern music and even New York City! Experience the deeply personal, reflective, poignant and even dramatic Seven Romances on Poems by Alexander Blok, composed by Shostakovich for his friends, cellist Mstislav Rostropovich and his wife, opera singer Galina Vishnevskaya. This is followed by Schumann’s highly romantic and cheerful Piano Trio No. 2 in F Major, a work filled with allusions to his love for his wife Clara.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

Violin Sonata in E Minor, K. 304

Stella Chen, Lydia Brown

Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)

Assobio a Játo (“The Jet Whistle”)

Tara Helen O’Connor, Julia Yang

Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975)

Seven Romances on Poems of Alexander Blok, Op. 127

Lucy Fitz Gibbon, Stella Chen, Julia Yang, Lydia Brown

INTERMISSION

Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

Piano Trio No. 2 in F Major, Op. 80

Robert McDonald, Catherine Cho, Marcy Rosen

_______________

Based in Easton, Maryland, Chesapeake Music is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that brings renowned musicians to delight, engage, and surprise today's audiences, and educate, inspire, and develop tomorrow's. For tickets and more information, visit ChesapeakeMusic.org.