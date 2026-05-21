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Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival | Heritage and Home

Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival | Heritage and Home

Chesapeake Music presents its 41st Annual Chamber Music Festival!

Enjoy both Marcy Rosen’s bravura performance of Beethoven’s fifth cello sonata as well as Tara Helen O’Connor’s highly virtuosic reading of Gabriel Fauré’s competition piece, Fantasie for Flute and Piano. Experience Kian Ravaei’s 2023 composition Gulistan (“Flower Garden”), a work that interweaves songs that represent his “hyphenated identity:” American by birth and Iranian by heritage. Finally, delight in the warm and immensely appealing Brahms’s String Sextet No. 1, written at age 17.

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
Cello Sonata No. 5 in D Major, Op. 102, No. 2
Marcy Rosen, Robert McDonald

Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)
Fantasie for Flute and Piano, Op. 79
Tara Helen O’Connor, Lydia Brown

Kian Ravaei (b. 1999)
Gulistan (“Flower Garden”) for Soprano, Violoncello and Piano
Lucy Fitz Gibbon, Julia Yang, Lydia Brown

INTERMISSION

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)
String Sextet No. 1 in B-flat Major, Op. 18
Catherine Cho, Stella Chen, Daniel Phillips, Todd Phillips, Marcy Rosen, Julia Yang

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Based in Easton, Maryland, Chesapeake Music is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that brings renowned musicians to delight, engage, and surprise today's audiences, and educate, inspire, and develop tomorrow's. For tickets and more information, visit ChesapeakeMusic.org.

The Ebenezer Theater at Prager Family Center for the Arts
Free to $70
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chesapeake Music
410-819-0380
info@chesapeakemusic.org
www.chesapeakemusic.org
The Ebenezer Theater at Prager Family Center for the Arts
17 S. Washington St
Easton, Maryland 21601
410-819-0380
info@chesapeakemusic.org
www.ChesapeakeMusic.org