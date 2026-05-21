Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival | Heritage and Home

Chesapeake Music presents its 41st Annual Chamber Music Festival!

Enjoy both Marcy Rosen’s bravura performance of Beethoven’s fifth cello sonata as well as Tara Helen O’Connor’s highly virtuosic reading of Gabriel Fauré’s competition piece, Fantasie for Flute and Piano. Experience Kian Ravaei’s 2023 composition Gulistan (“Flower Garden”), a work that interweaves songs that represent his “hyphenated identity:” American by birth and Iranian by heritage. Finally, delight in the warm and immensely appealing Brahms’s String Sextet No. 1, written at age 17.

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Cello Sonata No. 5 in D Major, Op. 102, No. 2

Marcy Rosen, Robert McDonald

Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)

Fantasie for Flute and Piano, Op. 79

Tara Helen O’Connor, Lydia Brown

Kian Ravaei (b. 1999)

Gulistan (“Flower Garden”) for Soprano, Violoncello and Piano

Lucy Fitz Gibbon, Julia Yang, Lydia Brown

INTERMISSION

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

String Sextet No. 1 in B-flat Major, Op. 18

Catherine Cho, Stella Chen, Daniel Phillips, Todd Phillips, Marcy Rosen, Julia Yang

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Based in Easton, Maryland, Chesapeake Music is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that brings renowned musicians to delight, engage, and surprise today's audiences, and educate, inspire, and develop tomorrow's. For tickets and more information, visit ChesapeakeMusic.org.