Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival | Festival Opening Extravaganza!

Chesapeake Music presents its 41st Annual Chamber Music Festival!

Enjoy the lyricism of Schubert’s String Quartet No. 8, composed when he was 17. Discover the fun and wild, some would say unhinged, virtuosic score of Kate Soper’s Only the Words Themselves Mean What they Say for soprano, flute, bass flute and piccolo. And be moved by Dvořák’s highly romantic Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, a masterwork notable for its use of melodies he composed in a Slavic folk-music style.

Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

String Quartet No. 8 in B-flat Major, D. 112

Daniel Phillips, Catherine Cho, Todd Phillips, Marcy Rosen

Kate Soper (b. 1981)

Only the Words Themselves Mean What They Say

Lucy Fitz Gibbon, Tara Helen O’Connor

INTERMISSION

Antonin Dvořák (1841-1904)

Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81

Robert McDonald, Catherine Cho, Daniel Phillips, Todd Phillips, Marcy Rosen

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Based in Easton, Maryland, Chesapeake Music is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that brings renowned musicians to delight, engage, and surprise today's audiences, and educate, inspire, and develop tomorrow's. For tickets and more information, visit ChesapeakeMusic.org.