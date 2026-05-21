Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival | Competition Winners and More
Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival | Competition Winners and More
Chesapeake Music presents its 41st Annual Chamber Music Festival!
Delight in Schubert’s B-flat Major String Trio, a stand-alone movement which is considered a miniature gem and a treasured work in the string repertoire. Discover Vaughan Williams’s Piano Quintet in C Minor, a work written, like Schubert’s “Trout,” for piano, violin, viola, cello and double bass, with a start almost orchestral in nature and a serene closure.
Franz Schubert (1797-1828)
String Trio in B-flat Major, D. 471
Ara Gregorian, Christina Nam, Chase Park
Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958)
Piano Quintet in C Minor
Ieva Jokubaviciute, Catherine Cho, Maiya Papach, Marcy Rosen, Anthony Manzo
INTERMISSION
Winner of the 2026 Chesapeake Chamber Music Competition
The Dolphins Quartet – Luke Henderson, Violin; Isaac Park, Violin; James Preucil, Viola; Ian Maloney, Cello
The Dolphins Quartet (estab. 2022)
Dolphins Quartet: Luke Henderson, Isaac Park, James Preucil, Ian Maloney
Selections from The Dolphin Miniatures
“Open Waters”
“Blueberry Soda”
“Rainy Sunday”
“The Infestid Garden”
The Dolphins Quartet
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
String Quartet No. 10 in E-flat Major, “The Harp,” Op. 74
Poco adagio – Allegro
Adagio ma non troppo
Presto – Più presto quasi prestissimo
Allegretto con variazioni
The Dolphins Quartet
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Based in Easton, Maryland, Chesapeake Music is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that brings renowned musicians to delight, engage, and surprise today's audiences, and educate, inspire, and develop tomorrow's. For tickets and more information, visit ChesapeakeMusic.org.