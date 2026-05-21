Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival | Competition Winners and More

Chesapeake Music presents its 41st Annual Chamber Music Festival!

Delight in Schubert’s B-flat Major String Trio, a stand-alone movement which is considered a miniature gem and a treasured work in the string repertoire. Discover Vaughan Williams’s Piano Quintet in C Minor, a work written, like Schubert’s “Trout,” for piano, violin, viola, cello and double bass, with a start almost orchestral in nature and a serene closure.

Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

String Trio in B-flat Major, D. 471

Ara Gregorian, Christina Nam, Chase Park

Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958)

Piano Quintet in C Minor

Ieva Jokubaviciute, Catherine Cho, Maiya Papach, Marcy Rosen, Anthony Manzo

INTERMISSION

Winner of the 2026 Chesapeake Chamber Music Competition

The Dolphins Quartet – Luke Henderson, Violin; Isaac Park, Violin; James Preucil, Viola; Ian Maloney, Cello

The Dolphins Quartet (estab. 2022)

Dolphins Quartet: Luke Henderson, Isaac Park, James Preucil, Ian Maloney

Selections from The Dolphin Miniatures

“Open Waters”

“Blueberry Soda”

“Rainy Sunday”

“The Infestid Garden”

The Dolphins Quartet

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

String Quartet No. 10 in E-flat Major, “The Harp,” Op. 74

Poco adagio – Allegro

Adagio ma non troppo

Presto – Più presto quasi prestissimo

Allegretto con variazioni

The Dolphins Quartet

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Based in Easton, Maryland, Chesapeake Music is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that brings renowned musicians to delight, engage, and surprise today's audiences, and educate, inspire, and develop tomorrow's. For tickets and more information, visit ChesapeakeMusic.org.