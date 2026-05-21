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Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival | Competition Winners and More

Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival | Competition Winners and More

Chesapeake Music presents its 41st Annual Chamber Music Festival!

Delight in Schubert’s B-flat Major String Trio, a stand-alone movement which is considered a miniature gem and a treasured work in the string repertoire. Discover Vaughan Williams’s Piano Quintet in C Minor, a work written, like Schubert’s “Trout,” for piano, violin, viola, cello and double bass, with a start almost orchestral in nature and a serene closure.

Franz Schubert (1797-1828)
String Trio in B-flat Major, D. 471
Ara Gregorian, Christina Nam, Chase Park

Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958)
Piano Quintet in C Minor
Ieva Jokubaviciute, Catherine Cho, Maiya Papach, Marcy Rosen, Anthony Manzo

INTERMISSION

Winner of the 2026 Chesapeake Chamber Music Competition
The Dolphins Quartet – Luke Henderson, Violin; Isaac Park, Violin; James Preucil, Viola; Ian Maloney, Cello

The Dolphins Quartet (estab. 2022)
Dolphins Quartet: Luke Henderson, Isaac Park, James Preucil, Ian Maloney

Selections from The Dolphin Miniatures
“Open Waters”
“Blueberry Soda”
“Rainy Sunday”
“The Infestid Garden”
The Dolphins Quartet

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
String Quartet No. 10 in E-flat Major, “The Harp,” Op. 74
Poco adagio – Allegro
Adagio ma non troppo
Presto – Più presto quasi prestissimo
Allegretto con variazioni
The Dolphins Quartet

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Based in Easton, Maryland, Chesapeake Music is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that brings renowned musicians to delight, engage, and surprise today's audiences, and educate, inspire, and develop tomorrow's. For tickets and more information, visit ChesapeakeMusic.org.

The Ebenezer Theater at Prager Family Center for the Arts
Free to $70
07:30 PM - 09:03 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chesapeake Music
410-819-0380
info@chesapeakemusic.org
www.chesapeakemusic.org
The Ebenezer Theater at Prager Family Center for the Arts
17 S. Washington St
Easton, Maryland 21601
410-819-0380
info@chesapeakemusic.org
www.ChesapeakeMusic.org