Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival | Bridging the Eras

Chesapeake Music presents its 41st Annual Chamber Music Festival!

Enjoy Mozart’s Horn Quintet in E-flat Major, in which lyricism leads to a spirited close with a series of “hunting horn”-like fanfares. Be moved by Brahms’s intense, passionate and lyrical String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor. Delight in one of audiences’ all-time favorites, Schubert’s Piano Quintet in A Major, “The Trout,” written when he was 22. Schubert based the work partly on his song “Die Forelle” (“The Trout”) at the request of the patron who commissioned the work, and its melodies suggest a jumping trout and rippling water.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

Horn Quintet in E-flat Major, K. 407

Carys Sutherland, Catherine Cho, Maiya Papach, Ara Gregorian, Chase Park

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, Op. 51

Catherine Cho, Christina Nam, Maiya Papach, Marcy Rosen

INTERMISSION

Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

Piano Quintet in A Major, “The Trout,” D. 667

Ieva Jokubaviciute, Christina Nam, Ara Gregorian, Chase Park, Anthony Manzo

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Based in Easton, Maryland, Chesapeake Music is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that brings renowned musicians to delight, engage, and surprise today's audiences, and educate, inspire, and develop tomorrow's. For tickets and more information, visit ChesapeakeMusic.org.