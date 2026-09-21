Chefs for Habitat 2027

Join us on March 20, 2027, at the Wicomico Civic Center for HFHWC's 40th anniversary- Chefs for Habitat! This year we have a "Back to the 80's" theme with 20+ chefs serving signature dishes, music, dancing, and a silent auction! Individual tickets will be on sale for $100 through the Civic Center Box Office in late fall 2026. Dressing in 80's fashion is highly encouraged! Exclusive VIP reception available only through our Early Bird Sponsorships, which end on November 1, 2026. Visit our website for more information on VIP packages and their perks.

Enjoy a totally radical evening in the support of attainable homeownership!