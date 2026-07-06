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Cars & Coffee at the Oxford Community Center

Cars & Coffee at the Oxford Community Center

First Saturday of Every Month - March through November from 8:30 to 10:30am
Cars and Coffee at the OCC
Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault, Eat Sprout & Doc’s Sunset Grille. Come enjoy the incredible array of automobiles! Weather dependent. FREE, coffee and nibbles provided. All are welcome.

The Oxford Community Center
08:30 AM - 10:30 AM, every 12 months on Saturday through Nov 07, 2026.

Event Supported By

The Oxford Community Center
4102265904
events@oxfordcc.org
https://oxfordcc.org/
The Oxford Community Center
200 Oxford Rd
Oxford, Maryland 21654
4102265904
admin@oxfordcc.org
https://oxfordcc.org/product/2026-oxford-fine-arts-preview/