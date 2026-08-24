Cars & Coffee at the OCC
Cars & Coffee at the OCC
Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault, Eat Sprout & Doc’s Sunset Grille. Come enjoy the incredible array of automobiles! Weather dependent. FREE, coffee and nibbles provided. All are welcome.
SAVE THE DATE: Wednesday, October 7th for the ‘Brandywine Valley Tour’ – a Fall Twist on the Road Rally! Daily drivers welcome.
Oxford Community Center
08:30 AM - 10:30 AM, every month on Saturday through Nov 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
Oxford Community Center
4102265904
events@oxfordcc.org
Artist Group Info
events@oxfordcc.org
Oxford Community Center
200 Oxford RdOxford, Maryland 21654
410-226-5904
admin@oxfordcc.org