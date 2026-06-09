CAMP Rehoboth Chorus - I Hear America Singing

The CAMP Rehoboth Chorus presents "I Hear America Singing," a musical revue honoring the 250th anniversary of America, Jun. 19 - 21, 2026. The concert will celebrate 250 years of courage, community, and the American spirit.

More than just a patriotic exercise, this concert explores all of American history — the struggles, the victories, and the hope for a future “Bound for the Promised Land.”