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CAMP Rehoboth Chorus - I Hear America Singing

CAMP Rehoboth Chorus - I Hear America Singing

The CAMP Rehoboth Chorus presents "I Hear America Singing," a musical revue honoring the 250th anniversary of America, Jun. 19 - 21, 2026. The concert will celebrate 250 years of courage, community, and the American spirit.

More than just a patriotic exercise, this concert explores all of American history — the struggles, the victories, and the hope for a future “Bound for the Promised Land.”

Epworth United Methodist Church
$15 - $30
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CAMP Rehoboth
302-227-5620
info@camprehoboth.com
https://www.camprehoboth.com/
Epworth United Methodist Church
19285 Holland Glade Road
Rehoboth, Delaware 19971