CAMP Rehoboth Chorus - I Hear America Singing
CAMP Rehoboth Chorus - I Hear America Singing
The CAMP Rehoboth Chorus presents "I Hear America Singing," a musical revue honoring the 250th anniversary of America, Jun. 19 - 21, 2026. The concert will celebrate 250 years of courage, community, and the American spirit.
More than just a patriotic exercise, this concert explores all of American history — the struggles, the victories, and the hope for a future “Bound for the Promised Land.”
Epworth United Methodist Church
$15 - $30
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
CAMP Rehoboth
302-227-5620
info@camprehoboth.com
Epworth United Methodist Church
19285 Holland Glade RoadRehoboth, Delaware 19971