Join us for an unforgettable afternoon on Cambridge Creek at Richardson Maritime Museum's Boatyard Bash, a celebration of our Chesapeake Bay maritime heritage.

Enjoy fresh oysters, listen to live music, explore classic boats, shop with local artisans and vendors, and connect with nonprofit partners making waves in our community. And be sure to catch the Boatyard Challenge, a fun new competition to see which local boatyard has the strongest crew!