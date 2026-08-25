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Boatyard Bash

Boatyard Bash

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon on Cambridge Creek at Richardson Maritime Museum's Boatyard Bash, a celebration of our Chesapeake Bay maritime heritage.

Enjoy fresh oysters, listen to live music, explore classic boats, shop with local artisans and vendors, and connect with nonprofit partners making waves in our community. And be sure to catch the Boatyard Challenge, a fun new competition to see which local boatyard has the strongest crew!

Richardson Maritime Museum
Adults: $20 Youth 13-20: $10 12 and under: FREE
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Richardson Maritime Museum
410-221-1871
office@richardsonmuseum.org
https://www.richardsonmuseum.org
Richardson Maritime Museum
103 Hayward St
Cambridge, Maryland 21613
410-221-1871
office@richardsonmuseum.org
https://www.richardsonmuseum.org