Bike Drive hosted by Free Bikes 4 Kidz Delaware

Free Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Delaware and premier sponsor Bayhealth have teamed up to provide donated bikes to under-resourced kids and teens in our area and help all kids ride into a happier, healthier childhood.

BIKE DRIVE

Donate your used bikes!

Saturday, May 2

9 a.m. - 12 noon

Please drop off bikes of any size at any of the following locations:

Bayhealth Total Care, Milton

18383 Hudson Road, Milton

Nemours Building at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Milford

101 Wellness Way, Milford

Bayhealth Orthopedics,Dover (Bayhealth at Blue Hen)

651 Bay Road, Dover

Bayhealth Outpatient Center, Smyrna

315 N. Carter Road, Smyrna

Bayhealth Outpatient Center, Middletown

209 E. Main Street, Middletown

