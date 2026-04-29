Bike Drive hosted by Free Bikes 4 Kidz Delaware
Bike Drive hosted by Free Bikes 4 Kidz Delaware
Free Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Delaware and premier sponsor Bayhealth have teamed up to provide donated bikes to under-resourced kids and teens in our area and help all kids ride into a happier, healthier childhood.
BIKE DRIVE
Donate your used bikes!
Saturday, May 2
9 a.m. - 12 noon
Please drop off bikes of any size at any of the following locations:
Bayhealth Total Care, Milton
18383 Hudson Road, Milton
Nemours Building at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Milford
101 Wellness Way, Milford
Bayhealth Orthopedics,Dover (Bayhealth at Blue Hen)
651 Bay Road, Dover
Bayhealth Outpatient Center, Smyrna
315 N. Carter Road, Smyrna
Bayhealth Outpatient Center, Middletown
209 E. Main Street, Middletown
Bayhealth Total Care, Milton
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Event Supported By
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Delaware
tom@fb4kdelaware.org
Bayhealth Total Care, Milton
18383 Hudson Rd.Milton, Delaware 19968
tom@fb4kdelaware.org