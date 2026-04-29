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Bike Drive hosted by Free Bikes 4 Kidz Delaware

Bike Drive hosted by Free Bikes 4 Kidz Delaware

Free Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Delaware and premier sponsor Bayhealth have teamed up to provide donated bikes to under-resourced kids and teens in our area and help all kids ride into a happier, healthier childhood.

BIKE DRIVE
Donate your used bikes!

Saturday, May 2
9 a.m. - 12 noon

Please drop off bikes of any size at any of the following locations:

Bayhealth Total Care, Milton
18383 Hudson Road, Milton

Nemours Building at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Milford
101 Wellness Way, Milford

Bayhealth Orthopedics,Dover (Bayhealth at Blue Hen)
651 Bay Road, Dover

Bayhealth Outpatient Center, Smyrna
315 N. Carter Road, Smyrna

Bayhealth Outpatient Center, Middletown
209 E. Main Street, Middletown

Bayhealth Total Care, Milton
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026

Event Supported By

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Delaware
tom@fb4kdelaware.org
http://fb4kdelaware.org
Bayhealth Total Care, Milton
18383 Hudson Rd.
Milton, Delaware 19968
tom@fb4kdelaware.org
FB4KDelaware.org