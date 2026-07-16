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Benedictine's Chrome City Fundraiser Car & Motorcycle Show

Benedictine's Chrome City Fundraiser Car & Motorcycle Show

Get your custom cars, classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles ready to roll down the mile-long lane on Benedictine’s campus in Ridgely, Maryland!
The 2025 event saw hundreds of motorcycles, hot rods, classic, custom and vintage cars roll onto the campus! This important fundraiser provides an opportunity to support Benedictine and its critical services, and visit the campus – all while enjoying a vast collection of cars and motorcycles.

First 50 registered vehicles receive a car plaque. All registrants will receive one commemorative t-shirt. Awards Ceremony.

FREE TO THE PUBLIC

FOOD TRUCKS & ENTERTAINMENT! Food will be available for purchase from food trucks.

Craft vendors booths will be present, including some of our supported adults showcasing their work!

Benedictine
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Benedictine
14299 Benedictine Ln
Ridgley, Maryland 21660
www.benschool.org