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Battle of Vienna

Battle of Vienna

This living history event will feature a Revolutionary-era military encampment, traditional music, exhibits, food, and fun for the entire family. The Chesapeake Independent Blues, a historical reenactment group, will conduct demonstrations and drills.

The event will also include woodworking, open-hearth cooking, blacksmithing, rug-hooking, and Native demonstrations, as well as music by Ampersand and Linda Harris and David Cole. Visitors can also tour the Handsell house and Chicone Village, and the Hooked on Seafood food truck and an ice cream truck will be selling tasty fare throughout the day. The Battle of Vienna is co-sponsored by the Vienna Heritage Society and will include additional events at the Vienna Waterfront.

Handsell Historic Site
$10 (children under 12 are free
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nanticoke Historic Preservation Alliance
restorehandsell@gmail.com
www.restorehandsell.org
Handsell Historic Site
4837 Indiantown Road
Vienna, Maryland 21869
info@restorehandsell.org
www.restorehandsell.org