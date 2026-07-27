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Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's Music for Maryland Concert at the Oxford Community Center

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's Music for Maryland Concert at the Oxford Community Center

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra returns to Talbot County as part of its statewide Music for Maryland tour with an intimate Chamber Music for Maryland performance featuring a brass ensemble of BSO musicians.

Admission to this Music for Maryland concert is pay-what-you-wish, with a recommended donation of $10 per registration. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

The concert, “250 Years of American Sound,” reflects the BSO’s ongoing celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. Selections will include medleys reflecting the music of the American Revolution, the Civil War, and World War I; selections from Porgy and Bess and West Side Story; and recognized patriotic music for American ceremonies.

The performance is part of the BSO's statewide initiative to bring live orchestral music to communities across Maryland. For more information and reservation details, visit BSOmusic.org/community.

Oxford Community Center
starting at $10
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
patronsupport@bsomusic.org
www.bsomusic.org

Artist Group Info

sara@sarawarfieldcommunications.com
Oxford Community Center
200 Oxford Rd
Oxford, Maryland 21654
410-226-5904
admin@oxfordcc.org
https://oxfordcc.org/