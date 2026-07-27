Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's Music for Maryland Concert at Chesapeake College

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra brings its 2026 Music for Maryland summer tour to Queen Anne’s County with a pay-what-you-wish symphonic concert at the Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

The concert features a 40-member BSO ensemble led by Nicholas Hersh, former BSO Assistant/Associate Conductor and current Principal Conductor of the Baltimore Symphony Academy. The program includes Mozart’s Symphony No. 29 in A Major, Caroline Shaw’s Entr’acte, and Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante in E-flat Major, featuring BSO musicians Agnes Tse, violin, and Colin Sorgi, viola.

Tickets are pay-what-you-wish, with a recommended donation of $10 per registration. Advanced reservations are highly encouraged and can be made at www.BSOmusic.org/community.

Launched in 2022, Music for Maryland was created to extend the reach of the BSO beyond its homes at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore and The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. The 2026 summer tour is made possible in part by the leadership support of the State of Maryland, PNC Bank, and Robert E. Meyerhoff and Rheda Becker.

