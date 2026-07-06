Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at Oxford Community Center
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at Oxford Community Center
August 4, 2026, 7:00pm – Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
The BSO's Music for Maryland Summer Tour heads to the Oxford Community Center for a Chamber Music Performance featuring Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Musicians. FREE (online donations appreciated), Cash bar and nibbles, RSVP online at oxfordcc.org.
The Oxford Community Center
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Oxford Community Center
4102265904
events@oxfordcc.org
Artist Group Info
The Oxford Community Center
200 Oxford RdOxford, Maryland 21654
4102265904
admin@oxfordcc.org