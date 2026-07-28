Ballet Theatre of Dover presents ‘Americana 250’

Ballet Theatre of Dover will present “Americana 250” on Friday, July 31 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Dover High School Theatre, 1 Dover Drive, Dover, DE 19904, which pays tribute to the stubborn individualism, the tenacity of spirit, resilience, and people’s commitment to freedom and the ability to come together in common purpose, that defines America.

“Americana” celebrates the heritage and history of America through a suite of dances with music by American composers who have left an indelible print in American culture. From traditional tunes, including the Quaker melody “Simple Gifts” and spirituals, “Walk Together Children,” and the music of John Philip Sousa. Jay Unger’s music,” Ashokan Farewell,” is a haunting melody that captures the sense of loss, grief and tragedy of a war that tested America’s sense of freedom and spirit. The Harlem Renaissance, a flourishing of African American culture is captured by “Sweet Georgia Brown.” And “Fifty Nifty” helped many students remember the list of our 50 states. America is a rich fusion of many cultures that enrich and define this nation’s identity. The rousing finale will feature music by Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes” and will be led by Cory Ogdahl, a guest dancer from The Philadelphia Ballet, partnering with local dancer, Lauren Miles.

Dances from “La Sylphide” will also be featured. Set in Scotland, it is the story of a magical sprite, “the sylph,” who falls in love with a mortal who is already betrothed to be married. It is full of joyous, buoyant jumps and light, quick footwork. The ballet was choreographed at the height of the Romantic Age in the mid-1800s by Auguste Burnsville. Ogdahl dances the role of James, with Hailey Seale as the Sylph, and Piper Moore as Effy, the girl already betrothed to James.

Tickets for the show are $25 for adults, $12 for children and $20 for seniors. For tickets, visit the Ballet Theatre of Dover website at www.dancebtd.com. Tickets are also available for purchase at the box office at the DHS Theatre an hour before performances.