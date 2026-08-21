Back to the Outdoors

Join us at Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park on September 12th for our annual Emancipation Day celebration, commemorating the 177th Anniversary of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery.

10 am - 3 pm: Traditional Children’s Games Play marbles, mancala, horseshoes, jump rope, and potato sack races in the Legacy Garden.

10 am: Outside Together with GirlTREK Get to know and get involved in GirlTREK with Siobhan Ollivierre.

11 am: Following Harriet: Freedom in the Open Air Melissa Whiteford St. Clair will share a selection of original poems inspired by Harriet Tubman’s extraordinary life and legacy. Through poetry, the natural world becomes part of the story. Woodlands, waterways, stars, and pathways reflect Harriet’s determination to pursue freedom.

Noon: Rodney Stotts Meet and learn about magnificent birds of prey with a live bird presentation from Master Falconer, Rodney Stotts.

1 pm: Harriet Tubman: Master Naturalist Ranger Grace shares the plants Harriet Tubman used throughout her life and journeys. Take home a craft you made using the plants.

2 pm: Sir Charles Cary An elegant yet heartfelt musical performance of songs of yesteryear and today.

3 pm: Green Features Tour with Ranger Robin throughout the property, learn about what makes the facility Silver LEED Certified. Prepare to walk for 45 min.

