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Author Talk and Book Signing with Robin Michel Caudell

Author Talk and Book Signing with Robin Michel Caudell

Visit Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center in Church Creek, MD on Sunday, June 21 from 1 to 4 pm for an author talk and book signing with Robin Michel Caudell, author of "Black Heel Strings: A Choptank Memoir."

In this lyrical memoir, Robin Michel Caudell meditates on memory and identity as she traces her childhood in a Black family navigating poverty and racism on the Delmarva Peninsula. Many know Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman’s exodus stories out of bondage in rural Maryland, but what about the people who stayed? It is from this place and history that Caudell’s story begins. Growing up in the segregated 1960s, Caudell is the living legacy of the ones who did not run away and of the Free People of Color/Christianized Indians who partnered with their enslaved brethren in a precarious dance of love in Chesapeake Country.

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

Robin Michel Caudell
joannam.trojanowski@maryland.gov
Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park
4068 Golden Hill Road
Church Creek, Maryland 21622
4102212290
htursp.dnr@maryland.gov
https://dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Pages/eastern/tubman.aspx