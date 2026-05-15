Art Reception for Amanda Sauer

Saturday, June 6, 2026

2 pm–4 pm

Free

Join us in celebrating an exhibition of photographs by Amanda Sauer that explores observation and ecological change through the artist’s continuous study of a single willow oak tree. The exhibit offers a quiet but powerful meditation on the passage of time. View the show in the Arboretum’s Visitor’s Center Art Gallery from May 5–June 26.

All are welcome to a free reception for the show which will include light refreshments and an opportunity to meet the artist.

Advance registration is appreciated for planning purposes.

Adkins Arboretum's art receptions are sponsored by Bruce Wiltsie and Bill Davenport.