Ever since the American War for Independence, women created quilts with patriotic colors and motifs. Early quilt blocks such as Lincoln’s Platform, Whig’s Defeat, Tippecanoe, Log Cabin, and War Between the States, show that women were interested in and influenced by national events, such as politics, westward expansion, and war, even when their lives were mostly confined to the home. Quilts have always been an expression of art and a time capsule in American history. Poplar Hill Mansion continues this rich tradition as we celebrate the Semiquincentennial with the America250 Quilt Show in 2026. This non-juried show will allow quilters from the region to submit their interpretations of American patriotism and the American spirit.

This show will consist of five categories each with a unique theme of Americanism: Three Cheers for the Red, White, & Blue, America the Beautiful, I’ve Been Everywhere, Home of the Brave, and Ballad of Americans. Each of the five categories will have a (1) winner and there will also be a Best in Show. The same person may win multiple categories with different entries. Winners are chosen via “people’s choice” (votes by those in attendance). For full rules, category descriptions, entry form, and other information, please visit our website.

In conjunction with the Quilt Show, Poplar Hill Mansion will also be raffling a quilt this year. The quilt is entitled Home of the Brave and was made by one of our Board members. Tickets will be available for purchase all year and at all events, and the quilt will be given away in December. Tickets are $5.00 each or 3 for $10.00.

