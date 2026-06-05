Hosted at Salisbury, Maryland's oldest house, the America250 Potluck Picnic at Poplar Hill on Sunday, July 5, 2026 from 1:00-4:00 is a free event open to anyone in Salisbury or surrounding area to attend. States, cities, and neighborhoods are planning potlucks across the country to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our country. America's Potluck is an opportunity for neighbors to join with one another to share a fun, communal meal, creating a sense of connection and belonging and fostering interactions among people from all walks of life.

Please bring a dish to share that is meaningful to you. This could be a recipe handed down through your family, a dish that is culturally important to you, or a recipe that speaks to the tradition of Salisbury and the Eastern Shore. Gather with others in the community to share stories and learn what has made Salisbury a great place to live for almost 300 years.

Poplar Hill will provide games, tables and chairs, plates, utensils, and water for those in attendance. The museum will also be open to learn about the history of Salisbury's first surgeon and to see our America250 exhibit, Long May It Wave: The Evolution of the American Flag. The Picnic at Poplar Hill is part of the official and national celebration of America250.