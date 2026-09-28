Allegro Musical Market

On Saturday, October 3rd, from 9 to 2, come walk through Allegro Academy's Musical Market! Buy upscale vintage for a song, including used instruments, gowns, designer clothing (women's and men's), upscale household items, and small furniture. In the parking lot behind the Allegro Academy at 114 N. Washington St, Easton, next to the Farmer's Market. All proceeds benefit Allegro Academy.