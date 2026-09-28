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Allegro Musical Market

Allegro Musical Market

On Saturday, October 3rd, from 9 to 2, come walk through Allegro Academy's Musical Market! Buy upscale vintage for a song, including used instruments, gowns, designer clothing (women's and men's), upscale household items, and small furniture. In the parking lot behind the Allegro Academy at 114 N. Washington St, Easton, next to the Farmer's Market. All proceeds benefit Allegro Academy.

Allegro Academy
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Allegro Academy
410-603-8361
info@allegroacademyeaston.com
https://www.allegroacademyeaston.com

Artist Group Info

ffalto2@gmail.com
Allegro Academy
114 N. Washington St.
Easton, Maryland 21601
allegroacademyeaston.com