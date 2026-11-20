Break from the busyness of the season with a comfortable evening during Café Night at Connection Church on Sunday, December 20 at 6PM. Featured singer and guitarist, Lisette Shaffer will present lovely tunes of worship that you know from Sunday mornings, lead us in Christmas carols and blend in her original melodies like the adaptation of Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust In The Lord”. A review from JesusFreakHideout.com says, “Lisette has a knack for melodies, a gorgeous voice, a strong lyrical instinct, and a sturdy backbone of guitar skills.” . To sample her music, visit LisetteShaffer.wixsite.com and you will discover why she was invited to join us in Laurel. There is no charge to enjoy this night of music and desserts though a love offering is welcome. For information on this or other Café Night events including Jan 17 with WIND (an internationally acclaimed Christian 70’s/80’s progressive rock group complete with flute and lead electric guitar) and Feb 21 with The Christian Troupers (Southern Gospel), contact Kathy.ConnectionCafe@yahoo.com or call 302-875-4646. Connection Church, 28714 Seaford Rd in Laurel DE.