2026 Holiday Potluck Dinner

December 16, 2026, 5:30 PM – Holiday Potluck Dinner

Let’s celebrate the season together! Bring a dish and bring your holiday spirit! Join your friends and neighbors for the Oxford Community Center Holiday Potluck Celebration 2026—a good old-fashioned Potluck dinner filled with delicious food, laughter, and holiday cheer! The Easton High School Jazz Band will provide entertainment to make the celebration extra festive! RSVP at oxfordcc.org and let us know what you’re bringing.

