2026 Holiday Potluck Dinner
2026 Holiday Potluck Dinner
December 16, 2026, 5:30 PM – Holiday Potluck Dinner
Let’s celebrate the season together! Bring a dish and bring your holiday spirit! Join your friends and neighbors for the Oxford Community Center Holiday Potluck Celebration 2026—a good old-fashioned Potluck dinner filled with delicious food, laughter, and holiday cheer! The Easton High School Jazz Band will provide entertainment to make the celebration extra festive! RSVP at oxfordcc.org and let us know what you’re bringing.
Oxford Community Center
Bring a Dish to Share!
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Oxford Community Center
4102265904
events@oxfordcc.org
Artist Group Info
events@oxfordcc.org
Oxford Community Center
200 Oxford RdOxford, Maryland 21654
410-226-5904
admin@oxfordcc.org