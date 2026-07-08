2026 Beau Biden Foundation Child Protection Classic
2026 Beau Biden Foundation Child Protection Classic
Tee off for a great cause at our 2026 Child Protection Classic!
Join us for our incredible event that combines your love of golf with your commitment to fighting child abuse.
By participating, you’ll support our mission of preventing child abuse through education while enjoying a memorable day on one of the region’s premier courses.
DuPont Country Club
Registration and tickets vary based on desired level of participation
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Beau Biden Foundation
info@beaubidenfoundation.org
DuPont Country Club
1001 Rockland RoadWilmington, Delaware 19803