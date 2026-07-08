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2026 Beau Biden Foundation Child Protection Classic

2026 Beau Biden Foundation Child Protection Classic

Tee off for a great cause at our 2026 Child Protection Classic!
Join us for our incredible event that combines your love of golf with your commitment to fighting child abuse.

By participating, you’ll support our mission of preventing child abuse through education while enjoying a memorable day on one of the region’s premier courses.

DuPont Country Club
Registration and tickets vary based on desired level of participation
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Beau Biden Foundation
info@beaubidenfoundation.org
https://www.beaubidenfoundation.org/golf/
DuPont Country Club
1001 Rockland Road
Wilmington, Delaware 19803