Southern Delaware Orchestra Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Ritmos Latinos

What started as a small gathering of musicians in 2022 has grown into a 75-member orchestra bringing classical music to communities across Southern Delaware.

The Southern Delaware Orchestra, known as SODELO, kicked off its 2026–2027 season with Ritmos Latinos, a concert celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through music inspired by Spanish and Latin American traditions.

The program featured works from composers across the world, including Maurice Ravel's Boléro and Joaquín Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez, performed with guest guitarist Celil Refik Kaya.

"Guitar is an intimate instrument, but it brings it out," Celil said of performing alongside an orchestra. "Orchestra accompanies the guitar, which amplifies the piece."

For music director and co-founder James Anderson, the orchestra's mission extends beyond the concert hall.

"A community orchestra should, and we do, reflect our community where we work and live," Anderson said. "There's a real sense of family and connection there."

That community includes everyone from high school musicians to retirees rediscovering their instruments.

First violinist Cecilia Rebecca Conway, 80, began playing violin at nine after her mother suggested an old instrument in the attic instead of ballet lessons.

"I'm just so thrilled to be part of it," Conway said. "And I'll play as long as I can."

SODELO continues its season in December with The Snowman and holiday favorites, followed by Beethoven's Fifth Symphony in April and Broadway by the Beach next summer.