Mike Love, the Beach Boys singer and co-founder who helped write some of the group's greatest hits, died Saturday night. He was 85.

"Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family. An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians," his publicist Katie Altman told NPR in an emailed statement. No cause of death was given.

Love sang lead vocals on songs like "Surfin' U.S.A." and "California Girls" for the Beach Boys, who became famous in the early 1960s with their melodic, innocent pop music about Californian life: summer, surfing, girls and cars.

Tall and self-confident, Love was a ladies man who was married five times. Growing up, he enjoyed making music with his cousin Brian Wilson, whose family lived nearby.

After high school, Love briefly worked for his father's sheet metal business before teaming up with Wilson and his brothers Carl and Dennis, along with pal Al Jardine, to form The Beach Boys in 1961.

As the hippie era got underway, Love became interested in transcendental meditation, making a pilgrimage to India with the Beatles to visit their spiritual mentor Maharishi Maresh in 1968. The Beatles' song "Spiritual Regeneration" celebrated the guru –- as well as their friend Love's twenty-seventh birthday.

Love went on to co-write the Beach Boys number one hit "Kokomo" in 1988. It was the first chart topper for the band in a couple of decades and the only one without Brian Wilson's input.

But Mike Love was also a contentious figure.

Matthew Hinton / AP Mike Love, bottom right, leads the Beach Boys with John Stamos, foreground, at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Thursday, April 25, 2024.

When the Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, he made a speech dissing other musicians, including Mick Jagger and the Beatles.

Love also objected to the fact Brian Wilson was seen as the genius behind the group, leading to creative and financial disagreements. In the 1990s, Love successfully sued Wilson for credits and royalties relating to Beach Boys songs he co-wrote.

Appearing with Wilson in an interview on NPR in 2012, Love acknowledged their differences.

"I think there were definite mistakes made because of ego and whatever reasons, and, and I just didn't, wasn't thinking clearly enough," he said.

Later, Wilson – who died last year – publicly criticized Love for performing benefit concerts for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign in 2020.

Additional reporting by Kate Bartlett.

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