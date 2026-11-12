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What's next for Nvidia after the resignation of CEO Jensen Huang

WBUR
Published November 12, 2026 at 11:52 AM EST

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned amid an investigation into his affair with a woman identified by U.S. intelligence officials as a suspected Chinese spy. His resignation also follows a New York Times report about another affair with a subordinate at the company.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Kara Swisher. She co-hosts the podcasts Pivot and High Stakes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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