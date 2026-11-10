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What Nvidia CEO's alleged spy scandal means for the U.S.-China AI race

WBUR
Published November 10, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
A sign is posted in front of Nvidia headquarters on May 21, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. Chip maker Nvidia will report first quarter earnings on Wednesday, May 22nd. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A sign is posted in front of Nvidia headquarters on May 21, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. Chip maker Nvidia will report first quarter earnings on Wednesday, May 22nd. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Nvidia’s stock price continues to slump as a scandal involving CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with a woman suspected of spying for China unfolds.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Matt Sheehan, co-director of the China AI Initiative at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the broader implications for the U.S.-China artificial intelligence race.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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