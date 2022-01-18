Woke History

-
Leslie Segar, better known as "Big Lez", is a living legend and a pioneer in hip-hop, dance, radio, and television...
There's a good chance you've heard of Jack Daniel's Whiskey. But did you know that an enslaved man by the name of Nathan "Nearest" Green probably taught Daniel the skill of whiskey making? READ MORE...
For Black History Month, Dr. Joshua K. Wright has a conversation with Mrs. Virginia Ali, co-founder of Washington's iconic eateries. HEAR MORE...
David J. Silverman (Ph.D., Princeton, 2000) is the director of graduate studies and a history professor at George Washington University in Washington,…
A panel of guests discuss their experiences as Latino/as living in the United States, discussing several social issues and immigration:Dr. Oliver Rosales,…
Guests are Michael Wilbon, an Emmy winning co-host of ESPN's Pardon the Interruption and a former sports columnist for the Washington Post, and Caron…
Guests discuss the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement, the 2020 George Floyd protests, and offer reflections on the late Rev. C.T. Vivian and Congressman…