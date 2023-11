Sat overnight 12 to 6 AM; Weekday overnights 12 to 5 AM; Weeknights 9 PM – 12 AM (WSDL)

Turn up the volume, kick back and immerse yourself in the music. XPoNential Radio embarks "...on a journey of great music discovery 24/7. With a unique mix of emerging and heritage contemporary musicians, XPoNential serves up an eclectic blend of blues, rock, world, folk, and alternative country."