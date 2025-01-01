Support the Stories That Matter – Donate Today!
Delmarva Public Media is powered by you—and right now, your support is more important than ever. Proposed cuts to federal funding threaten nearly 20% of our annual budget. If these cuts go through, we’ll be forced to make difficult decisions, including potential reductions in the programming you rely on.
That’s why this Spring Membership Drive is so critical. Your donation helps fill the funding gap and ensures we can continue to provide the trusted news, civil conversations, and rich cultural programming you expect—without interruption.
Your gift also sustains local initiatives like award-winning journalism from Don Rush and Intergenerational Beats, our new program that pairs experienced reporters with aspiring student journalists to build the next generation of storytellers.
When you support Delmarva Public Media, you're not just giving to a radio station... You're investing in civil dialogue, lifelong learning, and a stronger, more connected community.
Thank You Gifts
To show our appreciation for your donation to Delmarva Public Media, we offer a selection of premium gifts from local businesses and artists. Choose your preferred gift during checkout when making your donation.
Crisp, fresh salt air flirts with the delicate sweetness of blooming sweet peas, the fragrant flower of the marshes. Hints of marine and dune grass drift into a light, earthy base of weathered driftwood and oyster shell. Cleansing, uplifting and serene.
Donation: $20/month sustainer or $250 one-time donation. The value of this thank you gift is $39
Donation: $20/month sustainer or $250 one-time donation. The value of this thank you gift is $29
Choose one book:
- Eastern Shore Road Trips #1: 27 One-Day Adventures on Delmarva
- Eastern Shore Road Trips #2: 26 One-Day Adventures on Delmarva
- Tubman Travels: 32 Underground Railroad Journeys on Delmarva
· Bethany Blues: Valid at any of their 3 locations. No expiration.
· Chesapeake Custom Print & Ship: Valid in-store only. Not valid for shipping services. Entire value must be used in a single purchase. No expiration.
· Chesapeake Cycling Club: Applicable to the registration fee for the C3 Tri-County Ice Cream Classic ride or the Rolling Donut Ride. Expires 12/31/25.
· Malibu’s Surf Shop: Valid in-store only. No expiration date.
· Seaside Country Store: No expiration.
· Vernon Powell: Valid in-store only. No expiration.
· Waterfowl Festival: Valid on purchases at the Festival Gift Shop.
Donation Level: $12/month sustainer or $150 one-time donation. The value of this thank you gift is $25
Donation Level: $10/month sustainer or $125 one-time donation. Opting for this premium does not decrease your donation’s tax-deductible value.