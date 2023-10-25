© 2023 Delmarva Public Media
Essay

    Essay: Listening
    Don Rush
    Is anyone listening? Delmarva Public Media essayist George Merrill ponders that question in a story about a flock of crows.
    Essay: Sunflowers
    Don Rush
    It is said that sometimes we should stop and smell the roses. But for a Delmarva Public Radio essayist it was a field of sunflowers.
    Essay: Memory
    Don Rush
    Memory can be fleeting or remain fixed in one's mind. Delmarva Public Radio essayist George Merrill ponders why the trivial and the dramatic seem to stay…
    Essay: The Longing
    Don Rush
    We immerse ourselves in the material needs of the day. But, Delmarva Public Radio essayist George Merrill asks what about the needs of the soul -- that…
    Essay: Time
    Don Rush
    Time is a constant companion as we go through life. Delmarva Public Radio essayist George Merrill reflects on its journey.