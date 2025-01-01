Sundays at 7 AM on WSDL 90.7 FM

This Old House Radio Hour is produced by American Public Media and is your destination for all things home improvement, DIY, and restoration. The program is hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse and she will be with you each week to tackle your home repair questions and share expert advice. From historic restorations to practical fixes, This Old House Radio Hour is sure to bring you incredible stories of craftmanship and renovation, while celebrating the art of doing things right.