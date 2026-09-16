The General Store - Episode #49
Playlist – The General Store - Episode 48
“Great Songs & Great Songwriters”
Air Date: Wednesday 9/9 & Sunday 9/13, 2026
2 PM Eastern Time
WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Grateful Dead – Touch Of Grey – In The Dark – 1987
John Gorka - Good Noise – Out Of The Valley – 1994
Set 2
The Mammals – California – Nonet – 2020
Joni Mitchell – California – Blue – 1971
Molly Tuttle – Golden State Of Mind – So Long Little Miss Sunshine – 2025
Set 3
George Harrison – Love Comes To Everyone – George Harrison – 1979
Kate Waters – It Gets Better – Some Comfort – 2026
The Kennedys – Smoketree – Smoketree – 2026
Set 4
Kristy Macoll – Children Of The Revolution – Electric Landlady – 1991
Anna Tivel – Letter To A Mountain – Before Machines – 2014
Set 5
Maya De Vitry – Taveller – All My Faith – 2026
Alison Krauss & Union Station – Gravity (Robt Lee Castleman) Lonely Runs Both Ways – 2004
Mark Knopfler – The Long Highway – Gravy Train: The B-sides 1996-2007
Sarah Jarosz – Maggie – World On The Ground – 2020
Instrumental
Michael Nesmith – Tapioca Tundra – Different Drum: The Lost RCA Victor Recordings - 2001