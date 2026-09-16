The General Store - Episode #49

Playlist – The General Store - Episode 48

“Great Songs & Great Songwriters”

Air Date: Wednesday 9/9 & Sunday 9/13, 2026

2 PM Eastern Time

WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Grateful Dead – Touch Of Grey – In The Dark – 1987

John Gorka - Good Noise – Out Of The Valley – 1994

Set 2

The Mammals – California – Nonet – 2020

Joni Mitchell – California – Blue – 1971

Molly Tuttle – Golden State Of Mind – So Long Little Miss Sunshine – 2025

Set 3

George Harrison – Love Comes To Everyone – George Harrison – 1979

Kate Waters – It Gets Better – Some Comfort – 2026

The Kennedys – Smoketree – Smoketree – 2026

Set 4

Kristy Macoll – Children Of The Revolution – Electric Landlady – 1991

Anna Tivel – Letter To A Mountain – Before Machines – 2014

Set 5

Maya De Vitry – Taveller – All My Faith – 2026

Alison Krauss & Union Station – Gravity (Robt Lee Castleman) Lonely Runs Both Ways – 2004

Mark Knopfler – The Long Highway – Gravy Train: The B-sides 1996-2007

Sarah Jarosz – Maggie – World On The Ground – 2020

Instrumental

Michael Nesmith – Tapioca Tundra – Different Drum: The Lost RCA Victor Recordings - 2001