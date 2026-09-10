The General Store - Episode #48
Playlist – The General Store - Episode 48
“Great Songs & Great Songwriters”
Air Date: Wednesday 9/2 & Sunday 9/6, 2026
2 PM Eastern Time
WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
The Kennedys – Like An Angel – Smoke Tree – 2026
Chuck Brodsky – We Are Each Other's Angels – A Fingerpainter's Murals – 1995
JohnSmith – Part-time Angels – Traveler – 2002
Dee Carstensen – Angel (Jimi Hendrix) – Regarding The Soul – 1995
Set 2
Kacey Musgraves – Coyote – Middle Of Nowhere – 2026
Will Maring & Robert Bowlin - Coyote On A Hill – 2020
Stephanie Sammons – Lone Coyote – Head Noise – 2026
Joni Mitchell – Coyote – Hejira – 1990
Set 3
Jefferson Airplane – Third Week In The Chelsea – Bark – 1971
Leslie Ritter & Scott Petito – Forgiveness – In The Silence – 1999
Richard Shindell – Beyond The Iron Gate – Reunion Hill – 1997
Instrumental
Allan Tousaint – Singin The Blues – The Bright Mississippi – 2009
Last Song
Stills-Young Band – Midnight On The Bay – Long May You Run - 1976