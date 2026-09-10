Playlist – The General Store - Episode 48

“Great Songs & Great Songwriters”

Air Date: Wednesday 9/2 & Sunday 9/6, 2026

2 PM Eastern Time

WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

The Kennedys – Like An Angel – Smoke Tree – 2026

Chuck Brodsky – We Are Each Other's Angels – A Fingerpainter's Murals – 1995

JohnSmith – Part-time Angels – Traveler – 2002

Dee Carstensen – Angel (Jimi Hendrix) – Regarding The Soul – 1995

Set 2

Kacey Musgraves – Coyote – Middle Of Nowhere – 2026

Will Maring & Robert Bowlin - Coyote On A Hill – 2020

Stephanie Sammons – Lone Coyote – Head Noise – 2026

Joni Mitchell – Coyote – Hejira – 1990

Set 3

Jefferson Airplane – Third Week In The Chelsea – Bark – 1971

Leslie Ritter & Scott Petito – Forgiveness – In The Silence – 1999

Richard Shindell – Beyond The Iron Gate – Reunion Hill – 1997

Instrumental

Allan Tousaint – Singin The Blues – The Bright Mississippi – 2009

Last Song

Stills-Young Band – Midnight On The Bay – Long May You Run - 1976