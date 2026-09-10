The General Store - Episode #47
Playlist – The General Store - Episode 47
“Great Songs & Great Songwriters”
Air Date: Wednesday 9/2 & Sunday 9/6, 2026
2 PM Eastern Time
WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – The Last DJ – The Last DJ – 2002
Elvis Costello – Radio, Radio – This Year's Model – 1978
Kathleen Edwards – One More Song The Radio Won't Like – Failer – 2002
Rusted Root – Magenta Radio – Rusted Root – 1998
Set 2
The Grateful Dead – One More Saturday Night – Ace – 1972
John Fogerty - Almost Saturday Night – Premonition – 1998
Gillian Welch – Everything Is Free – Time (The Revelator) – 2001
Shawn Colvin (W/ Mary Chapin Carpenter) – One Cool Remove (Greg Brown) – Cover Girl – 1994
Set 3
Stephen Stills – Do For The Others – Stephen Stills – 1970
Stevie Wonder – Heaven Is 10 Zillion Light Years Away – Fullfillingness First Finale – 1974
Suzanne Vega – Gypsy – Solitude Standing – 1987
Set 4
Kasey Chambers – A Love Like Springsteen – Backbone – 2024
Bruce Springsteen – Man's Job – Human Touch – 1992
Country Joe & The Fish – Here I Go Again – Here We Are Again – 1969
Instrumental
Duck Levine – Deep Blue (Sometimes Green) – Country Soul Guitar - 1994