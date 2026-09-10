Playlist – The General Store - Episode 47

“Great Songs & Great Songwriters”

Air Date: Wednesday 9/2 & Sunday 9/6, 2026

2 PM Eastern Time

WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – The Last DJ – The Last DJ – 2002

Elvis Costello – Radio, Radio – This Year's Model – 1978

Kathleen Edwards – One More Song The Radio Won't Like – Failer – 2002

Rusted Root – Magenta Radio – Rusted Root – 1998

Set 2

The Grateful Dead – One More Saturday Night – Ace – 1972

John Fogerty - Almost Saturday Night – Premonition – 1998

Gillian Welch – Everything Is Free – Time (The Revelator) – 2001

Shawn Colvin (W/ Mary Chapin Carpenter) – One Cool Remove (Greg Brown) – Cover Girl – 1994

Set 3

Stephen Stills – Do For The Others – Stephen Stills – 1970

Stevie Wonder – Heaven Is 10 Zillion Light Years Away – Fullfillingness First Finale – 1974

Suzanne Vega – Gypsy – Solitude Standing – 1987

Set 4

Kasey Chambers – A Love Like Springsteen – Backbone – 2024

Bruce Springsteen – Man's Job – Human Touch – 1992

Country Joe & The Fish – Here I Go Again – Here We Are Again – 1969

Instrumental

Duck Levine – Deep Blue (Sometimes Green) – Country Soul Guitar - 1994