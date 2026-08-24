Playlist – The General Store - Episode 45

“Great Songs & Great Songwriters”

Air Date: Wednesday 8/12 & Sunday 8/16, 2026

2 PM Eastern Time

WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Don Wall – Cornbread – Love, Texas – 2025

Lyle Lovett – That's Right Your Not From Texas – The Road To Ensenada – 1996

Jimmy Buffett – Dallas – A1A – 1974

Set 2

Talking Heads – Creatures Of Love – Little Creatures – 1985

Alistair Moock - Everybody Was A Kid – Be A Pain – 2020

Martin Kerr – My Old Shoes – Better Than Brand New – 2017

Tom Rush – Child's Song (Murray McLauchlan) – Tom Rush – 1970

Set 3

The Eagles – It's Your World Now – Long Road Out Of Eden – 2007

Chris Smither – Winsome Smile – Small Revelations – 1997

Chuck Broadsky – Happy Little World - A Fingerpainter's Murals – 1995

Set 4

Fleetwood Mac – Bleed To Love Her – Say You Will – 2003

Arlo Guthrie – Ukulele Lady – Hobo's Lullaby – 1972

Alice Hasen – Hold Still - Dream Of Rain – 2024

Last Song

Alison Krauss & Union Station – I Will (Lennon, McCartney) -Now That I've Found You - 1992