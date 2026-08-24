The General Store - Episode #45
Playlist – The General Store - Episode 45
“Great Songs & Great Songwriters”
Air Date: Wednesday 8/12 & Sunday 8/16, 2026
2 PM Eastern Time
WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Don Wall – Cornbread – Love, Texas – 2025
Lyle Lovett – That's Right Your Not From Texas – The Road To Ensenada – 1996
Jimmy Buffett – Dallas – A1A – 1974
Set 2
Talking Heads – Creatures Of Love – Little Creatures – 1985
Alistair Moock - Everybody Was A Kid – Be A Pain – 2020
Martin Kerr – My Old Shoes – Better Than Brand New – 2017
Tom Rush – Child's Song (Murray McLauchlan) – Tom Rush – 1970
Set 3
The Eagles – It's Your World Now – Long Road Out Of Eden – 2007
Chris Smither – Winsome Smile – Small Revelations – 1997
Chuck Broadsky – Happy Little World - A Fingerpainter's Murals – 1995
Set 4
Fleetwood Mac – Bleed To Love Her – Say You Will – 2003
Arlo Guthrie – Ukulele Lady – Hobo's Lullaby – 1972
Alice Hasen – Hold Still - Dream Of Rain – 2024
Last Song
Alison Krauss & Union Station – I Will (Lennon, McCartney) -Now That I've Found You - 1992