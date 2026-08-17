Playlist – The General Store - Episode 44

Air Date: Wednesday 8/5 & Sunday 8/9, 2026

2 PM Eastern Time

WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Firesign Theater – Don't Crush That Dwarf, Hand Me The Pliers – 1971

Phil Ochs – Outside Of A Small Circle Of Friends – Pleasures Of The Harbor – 1967

John Fogerty – Don't You Wish It Was True – Revival – 2007

Set 2

October Project – Something More Than This – Falling Farther In – 1995

Roxy Music – More Than This – Avalon – 1982

Set 3

John Prine – The Hobo Song – Bruised Orange – 1978

Jack Bonus – The Hobo Song – Jack Bonus – 1972

Molly Tuttle – Gentle On My Mind (John Hartford) – 2015

Set 4

Brian Dunne – New Tattoo – New Tattoo – 2018

Chris Rosser – Anchor Tattoo – A Thousand Hands – 2014

Paul Brady – You Won't See Me (Lennon/McCartney) – The Archive – 2025

Set 5

Nick Lowe – She Don't Love Nobody – Rose Of England – 1973

Bonnie Raitt – Nobody's Girl (Larry John McNally) – Nick Of Time – 1989

J.D. Souther – Kite Woman – John David Souther – 1972

Instrumental

The Honey Dewdrops – Remington – Tangled Country - 2015

Last Song

Hot Tuna – Let's Get Together Right Down Here – Burgers - 1972