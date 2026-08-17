The General Store - Episode #44
Playlist – The General Store - Episode 44
Air Date: Wednesday 8/5 & Sunday 8/9, 2026
2 PM Eastern Time
WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Firesign Theater – Don't Crush That Dwarf, Hand Me The Pliers – 1971
Phil Ochs – Outside Of A Small Circle Of Friends – Pleasures Of The Harbor – 1967
John Fogerty – Don't You Wish It Was True – Revival – 2007
Set 2
October Project – Something More Than This – Falling Farther In – 1995
Roxy Music – More Than This – Avalon – 1982
Set 3
John Prine – The Hobo Song – Bruised Orange – 1978
Jack Bonus – The Hobo Song – Jack Bonus – 1972
Molly Tuttle – Gentle On My Mind (John Hartford) – 2015
Set 4
Brian Dunne – New Tattoo – New Tattoo – 2018
Chris Rosser – Anchor Tattoo – A Thousand Hands – 2014
Paul Brady – You Won't See Me (Lennon/McCartney) – The Archive – 2025
Set 5
Nick Lowe – She Don't Love Nobody – Rose Of England – 1973
Bonnie Raitt – Nobody's Girl (Larry John McNally) – Nick Of Time – 1989
J.D. Souther – Kite Woman – John David Souther – 1972
Instrumental
The Honey Dewdrops – Remington – Tangled Country - 2015
Last Song
Hot Tuna – Let's Get Together Right Down Here – Burgers - 1972