The General Store - Episode #43
Playlist – The General Store - Episode 43
Air Date: Wednesday 7/29 & Sunday 8/2, 2026
2 PM Eastern Time
WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Bruce Springsteen – Human Touch – Human Touch – 1992
Jackson Browne – A Human Touch – Downhill From Everywhere – 2021
James Maddock – Don't Go Lonely – Another Life – 2013
Set 2
The Indigo Girls – Don't Think Twice (Dylan) – Staring Down The Brilliant Dream – 2010
Bob Dylan - Duquesne Whistle – Tempest – 2012
Bix Beiderbecke – Sunday – The Bix Beiderbecke Legend – 1924
Set 3
Christine McVie -Friend – In The Meantime – 2004
Dan Hicks & His Hot Licks – How Can I Miss You When You Won't Go Away – 1969
Tom Waits – Old Shoes & Picture Postcards – Closing Time – 1973
Set 4
Lyle Lovett & Randy Newman – Long Tall Texan – Road To Ensenada – 1996
Randy Newman - Rider In The Rain – Little Criminals – 1977
Dave Carter & Tracy Grammer – Cowboy Singer – Tanglewood Tree – 2000
Set 5
The Kennedys – Bells & Loaves & Letters – Angel Fire – 1998
Patty Griffin – Making Pies – 1000 Kisses – 2002
Instrumental
Jorma Kaukonen – Fur Peace Rag – Stars In My Crown - 2007