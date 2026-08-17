Playlist – The General Store - Episode 43

Air Date: Wednesday 7/29 & Sunday 8/2, 2026

2 PM Eastern Time

WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Bruce Springsteen – Human Touch – Human Touch – 1992

Jackson Browne – A Human Touch – Downhill From Everywhere – 2021

James Maddock – Don't Go Lonely – Another Life – 2013

Set 2

The Indigo Girls – Don't Think Twice (Dylan) – Staring Down The Brilliant Dream – 2010

Bob Dylan - Duquesne Whistle – Tempest – 2012

Bix Beiderbecke – Sunday – The Bix Beiderbecke Legend – 1924

Set 3

Christine McVie -Friend – In The Meantime – 2004

Dan Hicks & His Hot Licks – How Can I Miss You When You Won't Go Away – 1969

Tom Waits – Old Shoes & Picture Postcards – Closing Time – 1973

Set 4

Lyle Lovett & Randy Newman – Long Tall Texan – Road To Ensenada – 1996

Randy Newman - Rider In The Rain – Little Criminals – 1977

Dave Carter & Tracy Grammer – Cowboy Singer – Tanglewood Tree – 2000

Set 5

The Kennedys – Bells & Loaves & Letters – Angel Fire – 1998

Patty Griffin – Making Pies – 1000 Kisses – 2002

Instrumental

Jorma Kaukonen – Fur Peace Rag – Stars In My Crown - 2007