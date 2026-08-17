Playlist – The General Store - Episode 42

Air Date: Wednesday 7/22 & Sunday 7/26, 2026

2 PM Eastern Time

WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Van Dyke Parks - Intro – Discover America – 1972

Van Dyke Parks – Jack Palance – Discover America – 1972

Bob Marley & The Wailers – One Love / People Get Ready – Exodus – 1977

Keb' Mo' – Love Train – Big Wide Grin – 2001

Set 2

Tim Grimm – Woody's Landlord Revisited – Bones Of Trees – 2025

Leftover Salmon – Woody Guthrie – Leftover Salmon – 2004

Billy Brag & Wilco – California Stars – Mermaid Avenue – 1998

Set 3

Steve Martin & Edie Brickell - Sun's Gonna Shine – Love Has Come For You – 2013

Colin Hay – If I Had Been A Better Man – Next Year People – 2015

Keb' Mo' – A Better Man – Slow Down – 1998

Set 4

Bob Dylan – Mr. Tambourine Man – Bringing It All Back Home – 1965

David Crosby – Hero – A Thousand Roads – 1993

Mac McAnally – Good Guys Win – Once In A Lifetime – 2020

Keith Sykes – All I Know – All I Know – 2004

Instrumental

Keith Sykes – Once Around Shreveport – All I Know – 2004

Last Song

Steve Forbert – Hope, Faith And Love – Streets Of This Town - 1988