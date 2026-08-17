The General Store - Episode #42
Playlist – The General Store - Episode 42
Air Date: Wednesday 7/22 & Sunday 7/26, 2026
2 PM Eastern Time
WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Van Dyke Parks - Intro – Discover America – 1972
Van Dyke Parks – Jack Palance – Discover America – 1972
Bob Marley & The Wailers – One Love / People Get Ready – Exodus – 1977
Keb' Mo' – Love Train – Big Wide Grin – 2001
Set 2
Tim Grimm – Woody's Landlord Revisited – Bones Of Trees – 2025
Leftover Salmon – Woody Guthrie – Leftover Salmon – 2004
Billy Brag & Wilco – California Stars – Mermaid Avenue – 1998
Set 3
Steve Martin & Edie Brickell - Sun's Gonna Shine – Love Has Come For You – 2013
Colin Hay – If I Had Been A Better Man – Next Year People – 2015
Keb' Mo' – A Better Man – Slow Down – 1998
Set 4
Bob Dylan – Mr. Tambourine Man – Bringing It All Back Home – 1965
David Crosby – Hero – A Thousand Roads – 1993
Mac McAnally – Good Guys Win – Once In A Lifetime – 2020
Keith Sykes – All I Know – All I Know – 2004
Instrumental
Keith Sykes – Once Around Shreveport – All I Know – 2004
Last Song
Steve Forbert – Hope, Faith And Love – Streets Of This Town - 1988