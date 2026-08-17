Playlist – The General Store - Episode 41

AirDate: Wednesday 7/15 & Sunday 7/19, 2026

2 PM Eastern Time

WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Jimmy Buffett – My Head Hurts, My Feet Stink And I Don't Love Jesus – Havana Daydreamin' – 1976

Randy Newman – Mama Told Me Not To Come – 12 Songs – 1970

Jimmy Buffett - My Gummie Just Kicked In – Equal Strain On All Parts – 2023

Set 2

It's A Beautiful Day – Waiting For The Song – Marrying Maiden – 1970

It's A Beautiful Day – Let A Woman Flow – Marrying Maiden – 1970

Set 3

Jefferson Airplane – Triad – Crown Of Creation – 1968

The Lovin' Spoonful – Did You Ever Have To Make Up Your Mind? - Do You Believe In Magic – 1965

Laura Nyro – Time & Love – New York Tendaberry – 1969

Set 4

Mark Knopfler – Cannibles – Golden Heart – 1996

Cheryl Wheeler – Don't Forget The Guns – Driving Home – 1993

Crys Matthews – Signs Of The Times – Changemakers – 2021

Set 5

Bonnie Raitt – Dimming Of The Day (Richard Thompson) – Road Tested – 1995

Hot Club Of Cowtown – When Day Is Done – Dev'lish Mary – 2000

Peter Wolf – Five O'clock Angel – Sleepless - 2002