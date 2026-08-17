The General Store - Episode #41
Playlist – The General Store - Episode 41
AirDate: Wednesday 7/15 & Sunday 7/19, 2026
2 PM Eastern Time
WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Jimmy Buffett – My Head Hurts, My Feet Stink And I Don't Love Jesus – Havana Daydreamin' – 1976
Randy Newman – Mama Told Me Not To Come – 12 Songs – 1970
Jimmy Buffett - My Gummie Just Kicked In – Equal Strain On All Parts – 2023
Set 2
It's A Beautiful Day – Waiting For The Song – Marrying Maiden – 1970
It's A Beautiful Day – Let A Woman Flow – Marrying Maiden – 1970
Set 3
Jefferson Airplane – Triad – Crown Of Creation – 1968
The Lovin' Spoonful – Did You Ever Have To Make Up Your Mind? - Do You Believe In Magic – 1965
Laura Nyro – Time & Love – New York Tendaberry – 1969
Set 4
Mark Knopfler – Cannibles – Golden Heart – 1996
Cheryl Wheeler – Don't Forget The Guns – Driving Home – 1993
Crys Matthews – Signs Of The Times – Changemakers – 2021
Set 5
Bonnie Raitt – Dimming Of The Day (Richard Thompson) – Road Tested – 1995
Hot Club Of Cowtown – When Day Is Done – Dev'lish Mary – 2000
Peter Wolf – Five O'clock Angel – Sleepless - 2002