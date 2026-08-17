Playlist – The General Store - Episode 40

AirDate: Wednesday 7/8 & Sunday 7/12, 2026

2 PM Eastern Time

WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Joni Mitchell – Big Yellow Taxi – Ladies Of The Canyon – 1970

Talking Heads – Nothing But Flowers – Naked – 1988

Susan Werner – Herbicides – Hayseed – 2013

Set 2

Jefferson Ross - Low Country Wedding – Low Country Wedding – 2026

Stacey Earle – Wedding Night – Simple Gearle – 1998

Danny O'Keefe – You Look Just Like A Girl Again – American Roulette – 1977

Set 3

John Hiatt – Perfectly Good Guitar – Perfectly Good Guitar – 1993

Neil Young – This Old Guitar – Prairie Wind – 2005

Guitars – The Honey Dewdrops – Tangled Country – 2015

Set 4

Peter Wolf & Mick Jagger - Nothing But The Wheel – Sleepless – 2002

The Rolling Stones – Far Away Eyes – Some Girls – 1978

Ry Cooder - Crazy About An Automobile – Borderline – 1980

J.J. Cale – City Girls – Grasshopper – 1982

Instrumental

J.J. Cale – Okie – Okie - 1982