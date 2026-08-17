The General Store - Episode #40
Playlist – The General Store - Episode 40
AirDate: Wednesday 7/8 & Sunday 7/12, 2026
2 PM Eastern Time
WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Joni Mitchell – Big Yellow Taxi – Ladies Of The Canyon – 1970
Talking Heads – Nothing But Flowers – Naked – 1988
Susan Werner – Herbicides – Hayseed – 2013
Set 2
Jefferson Ross - Low Country Wedding – Low Country Wedding – 2026
Stacey Earle – Wedding Night – Simple Gearle – 1998
Danny O'Keefe – You Look Just Like A Girl Again – American Roulette – 1977
Set 3
John Hiatt – Perfectly Good Guitar – Perfectly Good Guitar – 1993
Neil Young – This Old Guitar – Prairie Wind – 2005
Guitars – The Honey Dewdrops – Tangled Country – 2015
Set 4
Peter Wolf & Mick Jagger - Nothing But The Wheel – Sleepless – 2002
The Rolling Stones – Far Away Eyes – Some Girls – 1978
Ry Cooder - Crazy About An Automobile – Borderline – 1980
J.J. Cale – City Girls – Grasshopper – 1982
Instrumental
J.J. Cale – Okie – Okie - 1982