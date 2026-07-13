The General Store - Episode #39
Playlist – The General Store - Episode 39
AirDate: Wednesday 7/1 & Sunday 7/5, 2026
2 PM Eastern Time
WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Leon Russell – If The Shoe Fits – Carney – 1972
Willis Alan Ramsey – Satin Sheets – Willis Alan Ramsey – 1972
Buffalo Springfield – Rock & Roll Woman – Buffalo Spring Again – 1967
John Stewart – All Time Woman – Cannons In The Rain – 1973
Set 2
The Moody Blues – Candle Of Life – To Our Children's Children's Children – 1969
Loreena McKennitt – The Mummers' Dance – The Book Of Secrets – 1997
John Martyn – Don't Want To Know – Solid Air – 1973
Set 3
Mon Rovia – Heavy Foot – Bloodline – 2026
Dave Gunning – They Don't Do That No More – Lift – 2015
Dar Williams – Maryland, Maryland – Hummingbird Highway – 2025
Set 4
Doc Watson – Smoke, Smoke – Black Mountain Rag – 2006
Ed Snodderly – When Doc Watson Came To Johnson City – Baggage Flies Free – 2026
Set 5
Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' – Squeeze Box – TajMo – 2017
The Who – Don't Let Go The Coat – Face Dances – 1997
Warren Zevon – Mohammed's Radio – Warren Zevon – 1976
Van Morrison - Hey Mr. DJ – Down The Road - 2002