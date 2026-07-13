Playlist – The General Store - Episode 39

AirDate: Wednesday 7/1 & Sunday 7/5, 2026

2 PM Eastern Time

WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Leon Russell – If The Shoe Fits – Carney – 1972

Willis Alan Ramsey – Satin Sheets – Willis Alan Ramsey – 1972

Buffalo Springfield – Rock & Roll Woman – Buffalo Spring Again – 1967

John Stewart – All Time Woman – Cannons In The Rain – 1973

Set 2

The Moody Blues – Candle Of Life – To Our Children's Children's Children – 1969

Loreena McKennitt – The Mummers' Dance – The Book Of Secrets – 1997

John Martyn – Don't Want To Know – Solid Air – 1973

Set 3

Mon Rovia – Heavy Foot – Bloodline – 2026

Dave Gunning – They Don't Do That No More – Lift – 2015

Dar Williams – Maryland, Maryland – Hummingbird Highway – 2025

Set 4

Doc Watson – Smoke, Smoke – Black Mountain Rag – 2006

Ed Snodderly – When Doc Watson Came To Johnson City – Baggage Flies Free – 2026

Set 5

Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' – Squeeze Box – TajMo – 2017

The Who – Don't Let Go The Coat – Face Dances – 1997

Warren Zevon – Mohammed's Radio – Warren Zevon – 1976

Van Morrison - Hey Mr. DJ – Down The Road - 2002