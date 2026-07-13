The General Store - Episode #38
Playlist – The General Store - Episode 38
AirDate: Wednesday 6/24 & Sunday 6/28, 2026
2 PM Eastern Time
WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland
Set 1
Susan Werner – Prelude – Classics – 2009
Susan Werner – A Hazy Shade Of Winter – Classics – 2009
Simon & Garfunkel – Fakin' It – Bookends – 1968
The Pretenders (With The Duke String Quartet, Live) – Back On The Chain Gang - Isle Of View – 1995
Set 2
Mac McAnally - Norwegian Wood (Lennon & McCartney) – Once In A Lifetime – 2020
Jackson Browne – The Barricades Of Heaven – Looking East – 1996
Mary Chapin Carpenter – My Heaven – Between Here And Gone – 2004
Set 3
Richard Thompson – Sights & Sounds Of London Town – Mock Tudor – 1999
Warren Zevon – Werewolves Of London – Excitable Boy – 1990
Ralph McTell – Streets Of London – Your Well Meaning Brought Me Here - 1970
Set 4
Paul Simon – Diamonds On the Soles Of Her Shoes – Graceland – 2012
Enya – Storms In Africa – Watermark – 2016
Jimmy Buffett – My African Friend – Son Of A Son Of A Sailor – 1978
Instrumental
Amy Turk (On The Harp) – Africa (Toto Cover)