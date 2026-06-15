The General Store - Episode #35

The General Store – Episode 36

“We need a new leader”

Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM – Ocean City Maryland

Wednesday June 10, 2026 & Sunday June 14, 2026

2:00 PM EST

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Tim Grimm – Broken Truth – Bones Of Trees – 2025

John Fogerty – Gunslinger – Revival – 2007

Neil Young – Lookin' For A Leader – Living With War – 2006

Set 2

Cream – I Feel Free – Fresh Cream – 1966

Loggins & Messina – Be Free – Mother lode – 1974

Fleetwood Mac – Hypnotized – Mystery To Me – 1973

Set 3

Anna Tivel – Five Dollar Bill – Before Machines – 2014

John Prine – Paradise – Debut – 1977

Helene Cronin – Copperhill – Maybe New Mexico – 2024

Set 4

Steve Winwood – Why Can't We Live Together – About Time – 2003

Indigo Girls – Perfect World – All That We Let In – 2004

Dar Williams – Troubled Times – 2008

Instrumental

Becky Buller – Kismet – Jubilee – 2024

Last Song

Del Amitri – Tell Her This – Twisted - 1995

