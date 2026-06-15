The General Store - Episode #35
The General Store – Episode 36
“We need a new leader”
Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM – Ocean City Maryland
Wednesday June 10, 2026 & Sunday June 14, 2026
2:00 PM EST
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Tim Grimm – Broken Truth – Bones Of Trees – 2025
John Fogerty – Gunslinger – Revival – 2007
Neil Young – Lookin' For A Leader – Living With War – 2006
Set 2
Cream – I Feel Free – Fresh Cream – 1966
Loggins & Messina – Be Free – Mother lode – 1974
Fleetwood Mac – Hypnotized – Mystery To Me – 1973
Set 3
Anna Tivel – Five Dollar Bill – Before Machines – 2014
John Prine – Paradise – Debut – 1977
Helene Cronin – Copperhill – Maybe New Mexico – 2024
Set 4
Steve Winwood – Why Can't We Live Together – About Time – 2003
Indigo Girls – Perfect World – All That We Let In – 2004
Dar Williams – Troubled Times – 2008
Instrumental
Becky Buller – Kismet – Jubilee – 2024
Last Song
Del Amitri – Tell Her This – Twisted - 1995