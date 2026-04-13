The General Store - Episode #34
The General Store – Episode 34
“Yes We Can Dammit”
Playlist – WSDL 90.7 FM – Ocean City Maryland
Wednesday April 1, 2026– Sunday April 5, 2026
2:00 PM EST
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Jackson Browne & David Lindley – For Every Man – Love Is Strange – 2010
Joel Rafael – Missing Pages – 13 Stories High – 2008
Colin Hay – We Can Love Again – Now & The Evermore – 2022
The Hollies – Magic Woman Touch – Anthology – 1972
Neil Young – Harvest Moon – Unplugged – 1993
Set 2
Mary Chapin Carpenter – Put The Message In The Box (World Party) – New Single – 2026
Anna Tivel – Airplane To Nowhere – Animal Poem – 2026
Crosby Stills Nash & Young – Faith In Me – Looking Forward – 1999
Jimmy Buffett – Cowboy In The Jungle – Son Of A Son Of A Sailor – 1978
Set 3
Jude Cole – Speed Of Life – I Don't Know Why I Act This Way – 1995
Bruce Cockburn – Lovers In A Dangerous Time – Anything, Anytime, Anywhere - 2002
Joe Crookston – Mercy Now (Mary Gauthier) – Darkling & The Bluebird Jubilee – 2011
Last Song
Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers – Give A Little Love – Hey World - 1986